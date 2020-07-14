All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7655 S May.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7655 S May
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

7655 S May

7655 S May St · (312) 471-9323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Auburn Gresham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7655 S May St, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7655 S May.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
7655 S May is a 12-unit building located in Auburn Gresham, Chicago near W 76th St and Racine! This building features 2-3 bedroom apartments with quality appliances, pre-wired phone/cable, laundry on-site, and hardwood floors. Select units include an eat-in kitchen. Walking distance to Walgreens, King Park, ALDI, and Cutie Pies Kitchen. Commute easily via Metra RI Line at Gresham, CTA Red Line at 79th, and CTA bus lines 8, 44, and 75. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule a showing with Pangea!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7655 S May have any available units?
7655 S May doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7655 S May have?
Some of 7655 S May's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7655 S May currently offering any rent specials?
7655 S May is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7655 S May pet-friendly?
No, 7655 S May is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7655 S May offer parking?
No, 7655 S May does not offer parking.
Does 7655 S May have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7655 S May does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7655 S May have a pool?
No, 7655 S May does not have a pool.
Does 7655 S May have accessible units?
No, 7655 S May does not have accessible units.
Does 7655 S May have units with dishwashers?
No, 7655 S May does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7655 S May?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60625
Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street
Chicago, IL 60637
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Coeval
51E 14th Street
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity