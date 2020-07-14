Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

7655 S May is a 12-unit building located in Auburn Gresham, Chicago near W 76th St and Racine! This building features 2-3 bedroom apartments with quality appliances, pre-wired phone/cable, laundry on-site, and hardwood floors. Select units include an eat-in kitchen. Walking distance to Walgreens, King Park, ALDI, and Cutie Pies Kitchen. Commute easily via Metra RI Line at Gresham, CTA Red Line at 79th, and CTA bus lines 8, 44, and 75. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule a showing with Pangea!