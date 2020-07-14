All apartments in Chicago
7109-15 S Ridgeland

7109 S Ridgeland Ave · (312) 313-2456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7109 S Ridgeland Ave, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1742-3 · Avail. now

$965

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7109-15 S Ridgeland.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This 33-unit building located in Chicago's South Shore near 71st and Stony Island features Free Internet, On-site Laundry, Security Cameras, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Free Heat, High-end Finishes, Porch, and Pre-wired Phone/Cable. Minutes away from Jackson Park Golf Course, McDonalds, Walgreens, Starbucks, Save-A-Lot, Chase Bank, and Woodhull Park. Several bus stops are steps away, including lines 5, 15, 28, 71, & 95, and commuting is easy via ME Metra Electric at the nearby Stony Island stop. Pets are welcome! Call us now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets under 40 lbs are welcome. Please note that there are restrictions of certain dog breeds & monthly pet fees will apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109-15 S Ridgeland have any available units?
7109-15 S Ridgeland has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109-15 S Ridgeland have?
Some of 7109-15 S Ridgeland's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109-15 S Ridgeland currently offering any rent specials?
7109-15 S Ridgeland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109-15 S Ridgeland pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109-15 S Ridgeland is pet friendly.
Does 7109-15 S Ridgeland offer parking?
No, 7109-15 S Ridgeland does not offer parking.
Does 7109-15 S Ridgeland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109-15 S Ridgeland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109-15 S Ridgeland have a pool?
No, 7109-15 S Ridgeland does not have a pool.
Does 7109-15 S Ridgeland have accessible units?
No, 7109-15 S Ridgeland does not have accessible units.
Does 7109-15 S Ridgeland have units with dishwashers?
No, 7109-15 S Ridgeland does not have units with dishwashers.
