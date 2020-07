Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed elevator parking bike storage cc payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

At 544 W. Melrose you’ll feel like you own the city. Having a spacious and comfortable apartment to call home can really make your life in Chicago that much better. Large closets, plenty of windows and sunlight, onsite laundry and a controlled-access entry will have you feeling comfortable, secure, and at home.