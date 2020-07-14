All apartments in Chicago
5325 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

5325 S. Hyde Park Boulevard

5325 S Hyde Park Blvd · (773) 804-8670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5325 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5325 S. Hyde Park Boulevard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
on-site laundry
Experience the craftsmanship of early 20th century architectural details: hand-laid Arts and Crafts style mosaic floors, carved-wood banisters and wrought-iron balustrades marked by the flowery emblems of the Art Nouveau style. With bright, updated interiors and natural hardwood floors throughout, these apartments are an ideal space in which to make your home. Large windows provide natural light and ventilation. Limited on-site parking is available. Nearby public transportation and major highways, coupled with the University of Chicago's complimentary shuttle service make the property easily accessible not just to the University, but to the entire city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450;3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets max per unit
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking; Gated parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

