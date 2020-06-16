All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 224 North Michigan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
224 North Michigan
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:09 AM

224 North Michigan

224 South Michigan Avenue · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

224 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60604
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,531

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
media room
Named after the elevated train tracks that "loop" around the heart of downtown Chicago, you'll find this neighborhood bustling with professionals of all ages throughout the week. Being a busy part of town and truly giving off that hustle and bustle feeling associated with all major cities, The Loop is littered with historic landmarks and popular hot spots such as Millennium Park, The Bean, Chicago Athletic Club, The Art Institute of Chicago, and so much more! The Loop is also an ideal date spot in the city as this neighborhood is home to Chicago's Theatre District. Being in the heart of the city means you'll never run out of things to do and places to see! Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Huge Windows with City Views -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air -Balcony in Select Options Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Large Roof Deck Swimming Pool and Hot Tub Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 North Michigan have any available units?
224 North Michigan has a unit available for $1,531 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 North Michigan have?
Some of 224 North Michigan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 North Michigan currently offering any rent specials?
224 North Michigan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 North Michigan pet-friendly?
No, 224 North Michigan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 224 North Michigan offer parking?
Yes, 224 North Michigan does offer parking.
Does 224 North Michigan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 North Michigan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 North Michigan have a pool?
Yes, 224 North Michigan has a pool.
Does 224 North Michigan have accessible units?
No, 224 North Michigan does not have accessible units.
Does 224 North Michigan have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 North Michigan does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 224 North Michigan?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
450 W. Melrose
450 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
5532 S.kenwood Ave
5532 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity