4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities on-site laundry media room cats allowed parking

4715-25 N. Leavitt / 2175-79 W. Giddings

This Ravenswood corner building offers 1 and 2-bedroom fully renovated apartments.



Amenities include:



FREE Heat

Dishwashers

Granite Countertops

SS Appliances

Hardwood Floors

Microwaves

On-Site Laundry

Designated Building Engineer



The Ravenswood Neighborhood is situated among the Lincoln Square Community, having no shortage of options for dining and shopping. A few favorite local attractions include The Old Town School of Folk Music, The Davis Theater, Lincoln Square Farmers Market, Welles Park, and annual festivals such as the Taste of Ravenswood and the Ravenswood Art Walk.



From this location it is easy to get around the city via the Brown Line, with both the Damen and Western Stations just a few blocks away. Nearby bus-stops include the Damen (#50), Western (#49), and Lawrence (#81) lines. The Metra can also be easily accessed nearby via the Ravenswood Station.



Located near the intersection of Leavitt & Leland.



NO