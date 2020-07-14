All apartments in Chicago
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
4715 North Leavitt Street · (773) 661-4516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4715 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4721-2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 4719-1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4725-1 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 2177-3 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 2177-2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt..

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
cats allowed
parking
4715-25 N. Leavitt / 2175-79 W. Giddings
This Ravenswood corner building offers 1 and 2-bedroom fully renovated apartments.

Amenities include:

FREE Heat
Dishwashers
Granite Countertops
SS Appliances
Hardwood Floors
Microwaves
On-Site Laundry
Designated Building Engineer

The Ravenswood Neighborhood is situated among the Lincoln Square Community, having no shortage of options for dining and shopping. A few favorite local attractions include The Old Town School of Folk Music, The Davis Theater, Lincoln Square Farmers Market, Welles Park, and annual festivals such as the Taste of Ravenswood and the Ravenswood Art Walk.

From this location it is easy to get around the city via the Brown Line, with both the Damen and Western Stations just a few blocks away. Nearby bus-stops include the Damen (#50), Western (#49), and Lawrence (#81) lines. The Metra can also be easily accessed nearby via the Ravenswood Station.

Located near the intersection of Leavitt & Leland.

NO

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. have any available units?
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. has 5 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. have?
Some of 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. offers parking.
Does 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. have a pool?
No, 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 North Leavitt St. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
