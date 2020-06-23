2157 W Adams St

Amenities

Top of the line, Laundry in Unit! Parking Incl! - Property Id: 273564



Stunning condo quality new construction, three bedroom/2 baths near the Tri-Taylor/Medical District area, with easy access to I-290, University of Illinois at Chicago, and Blue Line! Beautiful finishes include quartz countertops, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and stove top, microwave. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and central air. Two full bathrooms, Master suite, fenced in front yard, laundry in unit and one parking space included! Two minute walk to blue line.



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273564

