2157 W Adams St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

2157 W Adams St

2157 West Adams Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2157 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Top of the line, Laundry in Unit! Parking Incl! - Property Id: 273564

Stunning condo quality new construction, three bedroom/2 baths near the Tri-Taylor/Medical District area, with easy access to I-290, University of Illinois at Chicago, and Blue Line! Beautiful finishes include quartz countertops, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and stove top, microwave. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and central air. Two full bathrooms, Master suite, fenced in front yard, laundry in unit and one parking space included! Two minute walk to blue line.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273564
Property Id 273564

(RLNE5907507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2157 W Adams St have any available units?
2157 W Adams St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2157 W Adams St have?
Some of 2157 W Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2157 W Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
2157 W Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2157 W Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2157 W Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 2157 W Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 2157 W Adams St offers parking.
Does 2157 W Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2157 W Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2157 W Adams St have a pool?
No, 2157 W Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 2157 W Adams St have accessible units?
No, 2157 W Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 2157 W Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2157 W Adams St has units with dishwashers.
