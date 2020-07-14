1241 West Oakdale Apt.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities alarm system parking new construction cats allowed

All units have

- amazing modern kitchens with granite & high-end stainless steel appliances (dishwasher & microwave included).

- NEW hardwood floors.

- NEW windows.

- Central air.

- Fireplace.

- Parking.

- Alarm system.

- Close to everything - Shopping, Nightlife and restaurants.

- Less than 3 blocks to el train.



ICM properties is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience and 24 hour call center



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!



Oakdale & Racine



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443