Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
new construction
cats allowed
All units have - amazing modern kitchens with granite & high-end stainless steel appliances (dishwasher & microwave included). - NEW hardwood floors. - NEW windows. - Central air. - Fireplace. - Parking. - Alarm system. - Close to everything - Shopping, Nightlife and restaurants. - Less than 3 blocks to el train.
ICM properties is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience and 24 hour call center
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!
Oakdale & Racine
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have any available units?
1241 West Oakdale Apt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have?
Some of 1241 West Oakdale Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 West Oakdale Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
1241 West Oakdale Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 West Oakdale Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. offers parking.
Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have a pool?
No, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have accessible units?
No, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. has units with dishwashers.