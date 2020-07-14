All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1241 West Oakdale Apt..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1241 West Oakdale Apt.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1241 West Oakdale Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
1241 W Oakdale Ave · (773) 496-4974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1241 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1241 West Oakdale Apt..

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
new construction
cats allowed
All units have
- amazing modern kitchens with granite & high-end stainless steel appliances (dishwasher & microwave included).
- NEW hardwood floors.
- NEW windows.
- Central air.
- Fireplace.
- Parking.
- Alarm system.
- Close to everything - Shopping, Nightlife and restaurants.
- Less than 3 blocks to el train.

ICM properties is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience and 24 hour call center

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!

Oakdale & Racine

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have any available units?
1241 West Oakdale Apt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have?
Some of 1241 West Oakdale Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 West Oakdale Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
1241 West Oakdale Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 West Oakdale Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. offers parking.
Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have a pool?
No, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have accessible units?
No, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 West Oakdale Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 West Oakdale Apt. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1241 West Oakdale Apt.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3818 N Sheffield Ave
3818 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
3112-14 N Racine
3112 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60640
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2047 North Hoyne Ave.
2047 N Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.
3915 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity