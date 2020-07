Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking bike storage internet access

Built in 1920, Del Prado was one of the largest of Hyde Park's fashionable apartment hotels and attracted famous visitors, including Amelia Earhart, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, and Joe Dimaggio. With reverence for the original design and as well as an appreciation for contemporary lifestyles, Del Prado's 21st century renovation encompasses the complete restoration of the original architectural details as well as the addition of state-of-the art amenities including the fitness center, wireless internet, and a variety of elegant study areas and lounges. Re-designed units have modern open floor plans to maximize natural light and circulation, and feature high-end finishes such as maple cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Building on its flavorful history, today's Del Prado uniquely combines rich layers of the past with the sleek sophistication of the present.