Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5300 S Drexel
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

5300 S Drexel

5300 S Drexel Ave · (773) 796-4537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5300 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 851-D2 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 851-B3 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Unit 851-B2 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Unit 5304-A · Avail. Sep 19

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 851-A1 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5300 S Drexel.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
online portal
on-site laundry
These recently renovated Hyde Park Chicago apartments at 5300 S. Drexel Avenue are the ideal location for students attending the University of Chicago. Design-inspired furniture, a welcoming resident lounge, collaborative business center and good karma are included in the rent of this 3-story walk-up. All you really need to bring is you. These Hyde Park apartments have 1 bedroom apartments for rent and 2 bedroom apartments for rent as well as Hyde Park studio apartments available.

We hope you find these functional flats to be a welcoming new home, and enjoy the spacious studio, 1 bedroom apartments for rent and 2 bedroom apartments for rent available. Let us know if there is anything our team at Mac properties can do to help you with your hunt for Hyde Park rentals!

Mac Properties owns and manages 90+ Chicago Apartments in Hyde Park. We are engrained in the fabric of this community and plan to stay here for the years to come. Staying at 5300 S. Drexel Avenue means that you get a team of people dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs. All of our, apartments in Hyde Park Chicago receive 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a centralized resident services center, online work order request notifications and package pick-up alerts.
Residents living in our Hyde Park Chicago apartments can meander to Nicholls Park, where the grounds feature community flower and vegetable gardens in addition to a sprawling wildflower meadow. Stout park is just a stone's throw away from this property as well. If you prefer sand over grass, 57th street's swimming beach is a walk from these Hyde Park rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350-$700
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: On-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5300 S Drexel have any available units?
5300 S Drexel has 6 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 S Drexel have?
Some of 5300 S Drexel's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 S Drexel currently offering any rent specials?
5300 S Drexel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 S Drexel pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 S Drexel is pet friendly.
Does 5300 S Drexel offer parking?
No, 5300 S Drexel does not offer parking.
Does 5300 S Drexel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 S Drexel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 S Drexel have a pool?
No, 5300 S Drexel does not have a pool.
Does 5300 S Drexel have accessible units?
No, 5300 S Drexel does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 S Drexel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 S Drexel has units with dishwashers.

