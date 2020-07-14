Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr maintenance online portal on-site laundry

These recently renovated Hyde Park Chicago apartments at 5300 S. Drexel Avenue are the ideal location for students attending the University of Chicago. Design-inspired furniture, a welcoming resident lounge, collaborative business center and good karma are included in the rent of this 3-story walk-up. All you really need to bring is you. These Hyde Park apartments have 1 bedroom apartments for rent and 2 bedroom apartments for rent as well as Hyde Park studio apartments available.



We hope you find these functional flats to be a welcoming new home, and enjoy the spacious studio, 1 bedroom apartments for rent and 2 bedroom apartments for rent available. Let us know if there is anything our team at Mac properties can do to help you with your hunt for Hyde Park rentals!



Mac Properties owns and manages 90+ Chicago Apartments in Hyde Park. We are engrained in the fabric of this community and plan to stay here for the years to come. Staying at 5300 S. Drexel Avenue means that you get a team of people dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs. All of our, apartments in Hyde Park Chicago receive 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a centralized resident services center, online work order request notifications and package pick-up alerts.

Residents living in our Hyde Park Chicago apartments can meander to Nicholls Park, where the grounds feature community flower and vegetable gardens in addition to a sprawling wildflower meadow. Stout park is just a stone's throw away from this property as well. If you prefer sand over grass, 57th street's swimming beach is a walk from these Hyde Park rentals.