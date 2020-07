Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the heart of Hyde Park, East Park Tower is one of a series of hotel apartment buildings erected in the Hyde Park area between 1918 and 1929. This ten story Georgian style building features terra cotta trim, classical columns and Palladian windows. Other features include a series of balconies up the center bay of the south wing and a horizontal brick and terra cotta belt course at the top level.