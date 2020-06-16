All apartments in Chicago
Location

2 East Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Penthouse 2 Bedroom with Breathtaking Unobstructed City Views in Sought After River North Location! Two Full Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom in Open Floor Plan & Floor-to-Ceiling Windows. Hardwood Flooring, In-Unit Laundry & Will be Freshly Painted Light Grey Once Current Tenants Move Out. Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Open to Living Room. Two Spacious Bedrooms - Master Large Enough to Fit a King (King Sized Bed in Photos) and Large Walk-In Closet! Generous Sized Bathroom with Newer Modern Vanity & Additional Storage Space in Medicine Cabinet. From the 39th Floor This Unit Clears the Hotel Across the Street & Provides Wide Open Western City Views. Rent Includes EVERYTHING Except for Electric - Heat, AC, Water, Cable & Internet (RCN)! Building has 24 Hour Door Staff, Rooftop Sundeck w/ Gas Grills, Exceptional Gym & Party Room. Parking Option on 3rd Floor Next to Elevator for $200 Additional or 6th Floor Parking for $180 Additional. Pets Negotiable with Additional Pet Security Deposit - Building Weight Limit is 40 Pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 East Erie Street have any available units?
2 East Erie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 East Erie Street have?
Some of 2 East Erie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 East Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 East Erie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 East Erie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 East Erie Street is pet friendly.
Does 2 East Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 East Erie Street does offer parking.
Does 2 East Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 East Erie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 East Erie Street have a pool?
No, 2 East Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 East Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 2 East Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 East Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 East Erie Street has units with dishwashers.
