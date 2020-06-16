2 East Erie Street

Amenities
Penthouse 2 Bedroom with Breathtaking Unobstructed City Views in Sought After River North Location! Two Full Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom in Open Floor Plan & Floor-to-Ceiling Windows. Hardwood Flooring, In-Unit Laundry & Will be Freshly Painted Light Grey Once Current Tenants Move Out. Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Open to Living Room. Two Spacious Bedrooms - Master Large Enough to Fit a King (King Sized Bed in Photos) and Large Walk-In Closet! Generous Sized Bathroom with Newer Modern Vanity & Additional Storage Space in Medicine Cabinet. From the 39th Floor This Unit Clears the Hotel Across the Street & Provides Wide Open Western City Views. Rent Includes EVERYTHING Except for Electric - Heat, AC, Water, Cable & Internet (RCN)! Building has 24 Hour Door Staff, Rooftop Sundeck w/ Gas Grills, Exceptional Gym & Party Room. Parking Option on 3rd Floor Next to Elevator for $200 Additional or 6th Floor Parking for $180 Additional. Pets Negotiable with Additional Pet Security Deposit - Building Weight Limit is 40 Pounds.