Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue

5350-5358 S Maryland Ave · (773) 831-4402
Location

5350-5358 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5356-1N · Avail. Sep 30

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
on-site laundry
Abundant light streams through the expansive windows framed by geometric brick and limestone detailing on this richly colored masonry facade, reflecting the clean lines of the Arts and Crafts Movement. Alternating recessed brick provides a sense of movement, directing the eye toward the Mission roofline. Situated on a quiet corner a few blocks from historic Washington Park, this property provides a quiet retreat close to plenty of outdoor activities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue have any available units?
5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
