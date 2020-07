Amenities

This 13-unit building is located in South Chicago, and features Available Parking. Apartments may offer Free Heat and a Dining Room. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at the 83rd Street stop or the I-90 Chicago Skyway. This property is convenient to Eckersall Park, McDonald's, Save-A-Lot, and several schools. Section 8 accepted! Call today to schedule a tour!