5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard

Amenities
Wrought-iron banisters border the staircase leading up to an arched Romanesque entryway, crowned by a Greek Revival pediment. Like much of the boulevard, 5336's stately brick exterior and ornamental keystone detailing lining the windows stand testament to the eclectic nature of early-20th-century architecture. With Harold Washington Park just to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, and public transportation just a few blocks away, the building lies in an ideal location along a tranquil street.