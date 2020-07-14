All apartments in Chicago
5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard

5336 S Hyde Park Blvd · (773) 570-2583
Location

5336 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
on-site laundry
Wrought-iron banisters border the staircase leading up to an arched Romanesque entryway, crowned by a Greek Revival pediment. Like much of the boulevard, 5336's stately brick exterior and ornamental keystone detailing lining the windows stand testament to the eclectic nature of early-20th-century architecture. With Harold Washington Park just to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, and public transportation just a few blocks away, the building lies in an ideal location along a tranquil street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350-$700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: On-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have any available units?
5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have?
Some of 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
