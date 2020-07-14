5336-5338 S. Hyde Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage on-site laundry

Wrought-iron banisters border the staircase leading up to an arched Romanesque entryway, crowned by a Greek Revival pediment. Like much of the boulevard, 5336's stately brick exterior and ornamental keystone detailing lining the windows stand testament to the eclectic nature of early-20th-century architecture. With Harold Washington Park just to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, and public transportation just a few blocks away, the building lies in an ideal location along a tranquil street.