Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
192 North Harbor
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:11 PM

192 North Harbor

192 N Harbor Dr · (312) 348-5798
Location

192 N Harbor Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,029

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry In-Unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Direct Connection to Grocery Stores -Outdoor Bocci Court -Parking For Rent -Tanning Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Huge Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Large Indoor Swimming Pool Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 North Harbor have any available units?
192 North Harbor has a unit available for $2,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 192 North Harbor have?
Some of 192 North Harbor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 North Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
192 North Harbor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 North Harbor pet-friendly?
Yes, 192 North Harbor is pet friendly.
Does 192 North Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 192 North Harbor does offer parking.
Does 192 North Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192 North Harbor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 North Harbor have a pool?
Yes, 192 North Harbor has a pool.
Does 192 North Harbor have accessible units?
No, 192 North Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 192 North Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 North Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
