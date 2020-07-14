5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage on-site laundry

Commanding the corner, yet standing in perfect harmony with its surroundings, this building reflects the architectural features so prevalent in the early 20th century: Limestone sills and geometric terracotta details are emphasized against the red brick facade, capped by a Mission roof-line boldly outlined against the sky. Washington Park sits a few blocks to the west, while the University of Chicago and the lush greens surrounding it are just a short walk away.