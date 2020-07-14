All apartments in Chicago
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard

5401 S Drexel Ave · (773) 863-3180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5401 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
on-site laundry
Commanding the corner, yet standing in perfect harmony with its surroundings, this building reflects the architectural features so prevalent in the early 20th century: Limestone sills and geometric terracotta details are emphasized against the red brick facade, capped by a Mission roof-line boldly outlined against the sky. Washington Park sits a few blocks to the west, while the University of Chicago and the lush greens surrounding it are just a short walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $3502 br: $4503 br: $5504 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month or $35/month flat fee
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard have any available units?
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard have?
Some of 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
