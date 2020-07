Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated basketball court bike storage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bike storage on-site laundry

With a park offering basketball courts, open spaces and picnic areas just across the street, this property sits on an enviable corner along Kimbark Avenue, close to the eclectic mix of restaurants and stores along 53rd Street. The solid brick structure is punctuated by expansive porches projected along the exterior, providing a private alcove to relax outside and enjoy the neighborhood views.