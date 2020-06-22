1757 North Campbell Avenue

Amenities

Incredible Bucktown 3bed/2bath duplex condo!

Incredible Bucktown 3bed/2bath duplex condo! Features large bedrooms with great closet space, spacious living room, separate family room, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and beautiful marble bathroom. High end kitchen with eating area, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Great outdoor space! Perfect for the summer. Enjoy the common area deck above the garage or your very own private deck! PARKING INCLUDED! This is an amazing location. Close to Wicker Park, and Western blue line stop. Great schools and parks in the area and easy access to all the shops, restaurants and nightlife in Logan Square, Wicker Park & Bucktown. Steps away from 606 trail! This is a must see!



