1757 North Campbell Avenue
1757 North Campbell Avenue

1757 North Campbell Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868313
1757 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
garage
Incredible Bucktown 3bed/2bath duplex condo!
Incredible Bucktown 3bed/2bath duplex condo! Features large bedrooms with great closet space, spacious living room, separate family room, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and beautiful marble bathroom. High end kitchen with eating area, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Great outdoor space! Perfect for the summer. Enjoy the common area deck above the garage or your very own private deck! PARKING INCLUDED! This is an amazing location. Close to Wicker Park, and Western blue line stop. Great schools and parks in the area and easy access to all the shops, restaurants and nightlife in Logan Square, Wicker Park & Bucktown. Steps away from 606 trail! This is a must see!

Amenities:
Garage, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Marble Bath, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1757 North Campbell Avenue have any available units?
1757 North Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1757 North Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 1757 North Campbell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 North Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1757 North Campbell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 North Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1757 North Campbell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1757 North Campbell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1757 North Campbell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1757 North Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1757 North Campbell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 North Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1757 North Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1757 North Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1757 North Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 North Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1757 North Campbell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
