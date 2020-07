Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse internet cafe dog park doorman fire pit parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access lobby media room cats allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr gym 24hr maintenance business center car charging green community online portal package receiving valet service

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



ENJOY THE LIFE OF LUXURY



Located in Chicago, Illinois The Residences at NewCity offers studio, one-, and two- bedroom apartments and features a door attendant, covered parking, swimming pool with expansive sundeck, bike racks, BBQ/picnic area, and more!

With convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment, The Residences at NewCity is the perfect place to call your new home!



Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available

- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes

- FaceTime/Skype Tours

- Apply & Sign Online