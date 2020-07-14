2322 N Commonwealth Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 302 · Avail. now
$1,170
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft
Unit 311 · Avail. now
$1,220
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 201 · Avail. now
$1,530
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2322 Commonwealth.
Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
on-site laundry
cats allowed
elevator
bike storage
coffee bar
internet access
The sheer size of our studios are only one of the things that set them apart from other studios. Our studios start at 420 sq. ft and then go up to 520 sq. ft. Our studios also have full size separate kitchens with enough space for a full size dining room table. Commonwealth has an onsite laundry which will have free WIFI for residents. Commonwealth is also located in the HEART of Lincoln Park. Just steps away from the beach, Clark St(all the bars and restaurants) and the bus line.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $500 (admin fee)
Additional: no
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
Parking Details: Permit Parking on street.
Storage Details: N/A
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2322 Commonwealth have any available units?
2322 Commonwealth has 3 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Commonwealth have?
Some of 2322 Commonwealth's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Commonwealth is offering the following rent specials: Any prospective resident who comes in without a broker AND applies within 24 hours of seeing their unit will receive $300 off their first full month of rent. Call the office for details.
Is 2322 Commonwealth pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Commonwealth is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Commonwealth offer parking?
No, 2322 Commonwealth does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Commonwealth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Commonwealth have a pool?
No, 2322 Commonwealth does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, 2322 Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Commonwealth does not have units with dishwashers.