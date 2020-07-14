2322 Commonwealth

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance on-site laundry cats allowed elevator bike storage coffee bar internet access

The sheer size of our studios are only one of the things that set them apart from other studios. Our studios start at 420 sq. ft and then go up to 520 sq. ft. Our studios also have full size separate kitchens with enough space for a full size dining room table. Commonwealth has an onsite laundry which will have free WIFI for residents. Commonwealth is also located in the HEART of Lincoln Park. Just steps away from the beach, Clark St(all the bars and restaurants) and the bus line.