All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard

5337 S Hyde Park Blvd · (773) 382-8914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5337 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 5337-207 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 406 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 5337-404 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,422

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
on-site laundry
Standing out on the corner lot, this property alternates projected bay windows with recessed facades lined with the maximum number of openings to usher in light and fresh air. The simple brick and limestone design evoking the sense of a quaint European village contrasts with the modern entryway. The building is situated close to Lake Michigan and public transportation into the city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets max per unit
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking; Gated parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have any available units?
5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard has 2 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have?
Some of 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
7925 S Phillips
7925 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St
Chicago, IL 60620
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
8001-09 S Ellis Ave
8001 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St
Chicago, IL 60661
5125 W Madison St
5125 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity