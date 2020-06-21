All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4

1712 West Warren Boulevard · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1712 West Warren Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2295 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
new construction
Available 08/01/20 Stunning 3bed/2bath w/ ss appliances & w/d in unit - Property Id: 289955

West Loop new construction features walk-in closet, intercom, Jacuzzi tub, dishwasher, microwave, marble bathroom, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, 10 foot ceilings and under-cabinet lighting. Pink and Green Lines three blocks away. Easy access to Eisenhower Expressway. Central courtyard and garden. Solid brick construction.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289955
Property Id 289955

(RLNE5816489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 have any available units?
1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 have?
Some of 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 currently offering any rent specials?
1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 is pet friendly.
Does 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 offer parking?
No, 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 does not offer parking.
Does 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 have a pool?
No, 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 does not have a pool.
Does 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 have accessible units?
No, 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1710-1714 W WARREN, #1712-E4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
727 W Madison
727 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60661
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
4814-18 N Wolcott
4814 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
1941 West Winnemac Ave. Apt.
1941 West Winnemac Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity