1255 South STATE Street

Amenities
High floor, fantastic 1bed w/priv balc & amazing vws of city & lake. Great loc- walk to "L" shopping, hip dining spots, xpwys! Open, bright layout w/high ceils. Modern kit~SS appl, grnt, tons of cabs, hdwd flrs, w/d. Unit to be freshly painted (grey/white) and new oven, dishwasher, microwave. Full amen bld~drmn, fitness club, busness cntr. Rent incl heat, a/c, water, gas, basic cable and parking. Association fees $450 move-in, $200 refundable damage deposit. In lieu of security deposit, $500 nonrefundable landlord fee. Agent related to owner.