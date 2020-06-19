All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:14 AM

1255 South STATE Street

1255 South State Street · (773) 520-2716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1255 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
High floor, fantastic 1bed w/priv balc & amazing vws of city & lake. Great loc- walk to "L" shopping, hip dining spots, xpwys! Open, bright layout w/high ceils. Modern kit~SS appl, grnt, tons of cabs, hdwd flrs, w/d. Unit to be freshly painted (grey/white) and new oven, dishwasher, microwave. Full amen bld~drmn, fitness club, busness cntr. Rent incl heat, a/c, water, gas, basic cable and parking. Association fees $450 move-in, $200 refundable damage deposit. In lieu of security deposit, $500 nonrefundable landlord fee. Agent related to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 South STATE Street have any available units?
1255 South STATE Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 South STATE Street have?
Some of 1255 South STATE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 South STATE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1255 South STATE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 South STATE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1255 South STATE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1255 South STATE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1255 South STATE Street does offer parking.
Does 1255 South STATE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 South STATE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 South STATE Street have a pool?
No, 1255 South STATE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1255 South STATE Street have accessible units?
No, 1255 South STATE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 South STATE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 South STATE Street has units with dishwashers.
