Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman fire pit gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving sauna yoga elevator bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room lobby pool table

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Experience Streeterville like you've never seen before. With exceptional shopping and dining on Michigan Avenue around the corner, a Whole Foods next door, and immediate accessibility to the Chicago Riverwalk and Lakefront Trail, there are countless reasons to call Aston Chicago home.