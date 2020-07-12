/
/
/
near south side
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:43 AM
191 Apartments for rent in Near South Side, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
$
18 Units Available
Arrive South Loop
1935 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1305 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
$
23 Units Available
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,760
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,460
1552 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
$
26 Units Available
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1093 sqft
Conveniently situated close to Lake Michigan, shopping, museums and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, parking, playground, dog park, clubhouse and community garden.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
25 Units Available
Coeval
51E 14th Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,595
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1054 sqft
At Coeval, you'll discover refined, crisp design and effortless apartments. We offer a well-appointed mix of studio, one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
29 Units Available
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,905
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1222 sqft
Convenient to Roosevelt station. Modern apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows in a community boasting panoramic lake and city views. Community offers a rooftop garden courtyard, dining terrace and swimming pool. On-site grocery store and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
229 Units Available
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,744
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,683
1319 sqft
We are a smart luxury building in the South Loop with a full suite of amenities, the best service and pride in the community. Our wide assortment of pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes are sure to fit your active lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
103 Units Available
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,413
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
968 sqft
Park Michigan is the new-age luxury living experience within reach. Enhanced living and design makes coming home a pleasure. Each spacious, light-filled apartment boasts custom details and caters to a variety of needs.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
31 Units Available
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,748
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,310
2064 sqft
Prime location in the South Loop neighborhood close to nightlife, restaurants, culture and shopping. Modern apartment homes with high ceilings, keyless entry and brushed chrome hardware. Business Center and outdoor deck.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
35 Units Available
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,481
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
940 sqft
LIVE SMART Welcome home to Eleven40 Apartments, a luxury property in Chicago, IL. Eleven40’s perfect location in Chicago’s South Loop is incredibly convenient to both work and play.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
21 Units Available
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,327
1490 sqft
Stylish lofts with stainless steel appliances, USB outlets and vaulted ceilings. Bike storage available. Enjoy the rooftop deck when free. Near Museum Campus and Lake Michigan. By shops and restaurants on State Street.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
$
118 Units Available
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,815
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1134 sqft
A starting point, a resting place, a workspace, a home, a hangout, a nightspot, a day spa, a gateway, a destination, a gym, a landmark. The Paragon is this and more.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2096 S Wabash Ave 205
2096 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
581 sqft
2096 S WABASH AVE, #205 - Property Id: 312001 2 bed and 2 bath unit in South Loop Presented by Fulton Grace Realty Amenities: Elevator, Health Club, Receiving Room, Dishwasher Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1463 S Michigan St
1463 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Pet Friendly. Parking Included! Private Balcony.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1403 S State St
1403 South State Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1034 sqft
Dog run! Sky garden+firepit! 24-hr fitness center! - Property Id: 284276 Unique and thoughtfully designed studio, one, and two-bedroom residences in the South Loop These newly updated lofts feature granite countertops, polished concrete or wood
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1462 S Michigan St
1462 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Pet Friendly. Parking Included! Private Balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 S Clark St 608
750 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,994
822 sqft
Unit 608 Available 08/07/20 Huge price drop on huge 1 bed in South loop! - Property Id: 257896 Over 908 sqft! 1 bed 1 bath in perfect South loop location. Close to grocery stores and CTA lines. Easy access to highway.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1350 S State St 607
1350 South State Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,991
744 sqft
Amazing deal on this almost 800 sqft unit! - Property Id: 230221 Enjoy the views from this beautiful 1 bed 1 bath apartment in the South loop. Unit boasts floor to ceiling windows, updated appliances, big bathroom, great closet space.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 E 14th St 2608
100 E 14th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,395
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing condo with stunning views! - Property Id: 301194 Floor to ceiling windows w/ lots of natural light coming in the unit. 1BR w/ den. Kitchen features granite counters, ss appliances, and breakfast bar.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1345 S Wabash Ave 907
1345 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful South Loop 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 293346 Beautiful 1Bed condo for rent in desirable South Loop location. Features SS appliances & quartz countertops, 10' ceilings, Grohe fixtures.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 S Michigan St 812
1400 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom in a premier amenity building! - Property Id: 181419 Spacious 1 bedroom in a premier amenity building! Open concept w/ hardwood floors, SS appliances, in unit washer/dryer, balcony, and breakfast bar.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
61 W 15th Pl 207
61 W 15th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1500 sqft
Beautiful South Loop 2 BR/2BA Duplex - Property Id: 281723 Beautiful South Loop 2BR/2BA Duplex with Spacious 400 Sq Ft Patio!! Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite counter tops, Custom Back splash and Breakfast Bar! Carpet in Bedrooms and
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 E 21st St
125 East 21st Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
South Loop Loft With In Unit W/D & Parking Avail. - Property Id: 271436 Location: 125 East 21st St., #304, Chicago, IL 60616 (South Loop) Hardwood laminate flooring throughout the living area, and the bedroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1326 S Michigan St 3711
1326 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1055 sqft
2 bed and 2 bath unit in South Loop - Property Id: 269685 2 bed and 2 bath unit in South Loop Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269685 Property Id 269685 (RLNE5737132)
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1407 South Michigan Avenue
1407 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,535
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 MONTHS FREE on a 14 to 18 month lease! No move in fee, no processing fee! Available NOW!!! Watch the video and take a walk around with the 3D Matterport! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! ONE BEDROOM N.W.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INPark Ridge, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILCicero, ILEvergreen Park, ILOak Lawn, ILBerwyn, ILLincolnwood, ILSkokie, IL