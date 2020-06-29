Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8423 Graybar Dr
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8423 Graybar Dr
8423 Graybar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8423 Graybar Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Completely renovated home in 2019 with new paint, carpets, flooring. 3 bedroom 2 bath located close to downtown and easy commute to NAS.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5592165)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8423 Graybar Dr have any available units?
8423 Graybar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8423 Graybar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8423 Graybar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 Graybar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8423 Graybar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr offer parking?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr have a pool?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr have accessible units?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
