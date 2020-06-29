All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8423 Graybar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8423 Graybar Dr
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

8423 Graybar Dr

8423 Graybar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Rolling Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8423 Graybar Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Completely renovated home in 2019 with new paint, carpets, flooring. 3 bedroom 2 bath located close to downtown and easy commute to NAS.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5592165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8423 Graybar Dr have any available units?
8423 Graybar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8423 Graybar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8423 Graybar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 Graybar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8423 Graybar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr offer parking?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr have a pool?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr have accessible units?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8423 Graybar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8423 Graybar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia