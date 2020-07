Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging parking bike storage trash valet valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pool 24hr gym pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park fire pit game room internet access package receiving putting green

2 months OFF First Month's Rent! Call for Details!*



Brand new and designed with you in mind, The Jaxon in Jacksonville, Florida, offers the vibrant living experience you’re looking for. Our stylish and refined studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments include chic features that are both eye-catching and convenient. You’ll love the wood-styled flooring throughout your home, and your private balcony is perfect for entertaining.



Our location can’t be beat either – we are adjacent to St. John’s Town Center, so you can live, work, and play minutes from home.