Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool pool table garage accessible internet access media room package receiving

Here at Addison Landing, you will be surrounded by beautiful lake views in a prestigious community on the Westside of Jacksonville, Florida. You will enjoy a premier location near I-295, Cecil Commerce Center, all major highways, local shopping, great dining and just minutes from Downtown Jacksonville. Our gated community offers 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes that have been thoughtfully designed with you in mind. Our six distinct floor plans feature all of the luxurious amenities that will leave you feeling right at home. Our residents enjoy access to unparalleled amenities including a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, business center, community room, playground and much more. Step out of the ordinary and into the extraordinary at Addison Landing Apartment Homes! Come in for a tour today!* Deposit amounts will depend on the credit results for each individual applicant.