Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Addison Landing

Open Now until 6pm
9455 103rd St · (240) 249-4206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Location

9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1818 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 0237 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 1826 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1726 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Addison Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
accessible
internet access
media room
package receiving
Here at Addison Landing, you will be surrounded by beautiful lake views in a prestigious community on the Westside of Jacksonville, Florida. You will enjoy a premier location near I-295, Cecil Commerce Center, all major highways, local shopping, great dining and just minutes from Downtown Jacksonville. Our gated community offers 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes that have been thoughtfully designed with you in mind. Our six distinct floor plans feature all of the luxurious amenities that will leave you feeling right at home. Our residents enjoy access to unparalleled amenities including a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, business center, community room, playground and much more. Step out of the ordinary and into the extraordinary at Addison Landing Apartment Homes! Come in for a tour today!* Deposit amounts will depend on the credit results for each individual applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $450 (3 bedroom), $500 (4 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $99/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Addison Landing have any available units?
Addison Landing has 5 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Addison Landing have?
Some of Addison Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Addison Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Addison Landing is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Is Addison Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Addison Landing is pet friendly.
Does Addison Landing offer parking?
Yes, Addison Landing offers parking.
Does Addison Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Addison Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Addison Landing have a pool?
Yes, Addison Landing has a pool.
Does Addison Landing have accessible units?
Yes, Addison Landing has accessible units.
Does Addison Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Addison Landing has units with dishwashers.
