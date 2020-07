Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill internet access key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

In search of comfortable waterfront living? Pier 5350 is the end of your search and the beginning of your bright future. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in the Clifton neighborhood of Jacksonville, FL, offer a unique way of living you never imagined possible. Our resort-style community, set on lush grounds, is designed to inspire a tranquil lifestyle just minutes from downtown Jacksonville. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.