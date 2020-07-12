/
rolling hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
166 Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$978
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8340 Thornton Ct
8340 Thorton Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Jacksonville metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Hills
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$732
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1400 sqft
Nearby I-295 and the area's shopping and entertainment. A charming community with lots of amenities, including a play area. Apartments offer walk-in closets, all-electric kitchens, hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6924 Clovis Road
6924 Clovis Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1689 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6703 Cherbourg Avenue North
6703 North Cherbourg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1468 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1032 Busac Avenue
1032 Busac Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1222 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
780 Le Brun Drive
780 Le Brun Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1208 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 Deauville RD
7001 Deauville Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1427 sqft
3/2 Available at 7001 Deauville Rd - Sorry NO HUD (RLNE5827401)
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1423 MANOTAK POINT DR
1423 Manotak Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1157 sqft
Spacious OPen Plan Living /Dining Room. Kitchen is Large with Lots of Cabinets and Counter tops. Split Bedroom Plan. Enjoy Relaxing on your Balcony after a Long Day Working. Unit includes Washer and Dryer. Close to Restaurants and Shopping.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7010 Clovis Road
7010 Clovis Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1712 sqft
HUGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH! Great House In The Perfect Location! - Your new home is waiting for you! - Fully Renovated! Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located right across the street from Walmart! Spacious living room perfect for entertaining or relaxing.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1639 Spring Branch Dr W
1639 Spring Branch Drive West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1353 sqft
* COMING SOON * This Great all brick home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1,353 sq ft is located in Spring Branch. The living room features vaulted ceilings for a super spacious feeling and a large eat in kitchen, ready for you to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Hills
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
24 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
11 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
864 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
42 Units Available
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1163 sqft
Near Ortega River and Fishweir Park. Access to I-10. Swimming pool and fitness center, convenient parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units have a patio or balcony, modern appliances, and plush carpeting.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3032 W 5th Street
3032 West 5th Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$795
936 sqft
3032 W 5th Street Available 08/01/20 3/1 With Den in Paxon - This 3x1 has a detached garage, a fenced back yard, and an enclosed front porch. There are hardwood floors, central a/c and w/d conn. Call today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5636 Akra Ave
5636 Akra Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1107 sqft
**1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent** - Located in the heart of Jacksonville's West side area, Monroe Manor Apartments is the ideal place to call home! Monroe Manor offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, featuring large floor plans with modern
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1181 Wycoff Ave.
1181 Wycoff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
841 sqft
2/1 Available at 1181 Wycoff - This quaint 2 bed, 1 bath home features central a/c, includes washer and dyer, as well as a shed in the fully fenced backyard! With an adorable front porch, perfect for patio furniture! DIRECTIONS: S on Cassat, L on
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4152 Arcot Circle
4152 Arcot Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1193 sqft
4152 Arcot Circle Available 08/01/20 3/1 on Westside - This home features a carport, a large bonus room, fenced back yard ceramic tile floors and hardwood floors. This home also has a big living room, step up dining room and double driveway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3418 Lowell Avenue
3418 Lowell Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath on Large Private Lot - Nice spacious home with a open floor plan. Large bedrooms. Home was remodeled within the last 2 years. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout home. Freshley painted and updated.
