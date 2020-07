San Marco Promenade

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill clubhouse conference room courtyard hot tub internet access key fob access pool table trash valet valet service

Although newly built, it feels like we've always been here. We shop, sip and stroll through historic San Marco. We love our vibrant, urban lifestyles, our neighborhood parks and local businesses. We are the perfect place to call home for those looking for an active lifestyle, and fresh take on life in San Marco. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.