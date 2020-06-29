All apartments in Jacksonville
7075 Fontainebleau Crescent
Last updated October 20 2019 at 1:29 PM

7075 Fontainebleau Crescent

7075 Fontainebleau Crescent · No Longer Available
Location

7075 Fontainebleau Crescent, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Covered Parking Space. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent have any available units?
7075 Fontainebleau Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent have?
Some of 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
7075 Fontainebleau Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent is pet friendly.
Does 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent offers parking.
Does 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent have a pool?
No, 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent have accessible units?
No, 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent have units with dishwashers?
No, 7075 Fontainebleau Crescent does not have units with dishwashers.
