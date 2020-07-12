/
arlington
182 Apartments for rent in Arlington, Jacksonville, FL
Catalina
840 Bert Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$819
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
799 sqft
Discover convenience, comfort, and value at Catalina apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Make time for relaxation and recreation with our top-notch amenities.
1459 Griflet Road
1459 Griflet Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
Greater Arlington Charmer! - This home is located in the traditional developed area of Greater Arlington.
6743 Morgana Road North
6743 Morgana Road North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1449 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1906 Sprinkle Dr
1906 Sprinkle Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1308 sqft
1906 Sprinkle Dr Available 08/28/20 Beautiful 4/2 Available at 1906 Sprinkle Drive - This beautiful 4/2 with 1 car garage features a fenced back yard, a front and back deck and outside storage.
1116 Maitland Ave
1116 Maitland Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1534 sqft
3/1 Available at 1116 Maitland - This 3/1 home with carport has been rehabbed and features a double driveway, a fenced back yard, a giant storage area and an outdoor shed.
6357 Crestline Drive
6357 Crestline Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1778 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1700 sqft
In search of comfortable waterfront living? Pier 5350 is the end of your search and the beginning of your bright future.
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$705
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stardust in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
625 Oaks Hollow Ct
625 Oaks Hollow Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$945
1424 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse - Property Id: 314427 Huge renovated townhouse 1429 square feet with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with all bedrooms with view on 2nd floor, huge family room , lovely dining room , large kitchen a view, washer and dryer inside the unit,
5634 Liddell Lane
5634 Liddell Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1322 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2526 Pine Summit Dr E A
2526 East Pine Summit Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1360 sqft
Pine A - Property Id: 245048 Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 3bed/2bath house. No Pets allowed. No smoking. The house also has an in law-suite (in separate section of the house) that is rented to another tenant.
5623 Dickson Rd
5623 Dickson Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Dickson A - Property Id: 245069 Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 2bed/1bath house. No Pets allowed. No smoking. The house also has an in law-suite (in separate section of the house) that is rented to another tenant.
8242 LONE STAR RD
8242 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Charming home features living room, large country kithcne with dining nook, and interior washer/dryer connection. Freshly painted interior, refinished hard wood floors, and large country kitchen.
7121 ALTON AVE
7121 Alton Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
ARLINGTON TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT: From 5 Points, I-10/I-95 south to Atlantic Blvd. east. Left on Johnston, right on Alton Ave. 2 bedroom, 1.
2901 STONEHURST RD E
2901 Stonehurst Road East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
Looking to rent a like new home.
1202 LUGAR ST
1202 Lugar Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1641 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bedroom, brand-new 2-story home is pet friendly, and ready for your move in! This home is over 1,600 sq. ft.
6012 Regiment Drive
6012 Regiment Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
7743 Hare Avenue
7743 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$535
450 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.
7703 Jasper Avenue
7703 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$595
750 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.
7610 Jasper Avenue
7610 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$658
750 sqft
Newly Remodeled Apartment New Kitchens & Updated bathrooms Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line Pets Allowed ( some restrictions apply) Onsite Maintenance Onsite Laundry Facility Cable Ready Easy Access to
7713 India Avenue
7713 India Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$535
450 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.
7693 Kona Avenue
7693 Kona Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$710
1050 sqft
Newly Remodeled New Kitchens & Updated bathrooms Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line Pets Allowed ( some restrictions apply) Onsite Maintenance Onsite Laundry Facility Cable Ready Easy Access to Public
