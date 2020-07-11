All apartments in Jacksonville
Cypress Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Cypress Landing

4813 Moncrief Rd · (904) 441-8451
Location

4813 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4857-6 · Avail. Jul 21

$785

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 4801-10 · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 4801-3 · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cypress Landing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
package receiving
Cypress Landing invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Cypress Landing provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Jacksonville, FL. Our spacious two and three bedroom homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.Conveniently located less than one mile west of Interstate 95, providing rapid access to Jacksonville's scenic downtown. The downtown area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options all within close minutes of your new home. Cypress Landing is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Jacksonville offers. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few miles of Cypress Landing. Call or visit our professional team at Cypress Landing for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cypress Landing have any available units?
Cypress Landing has 5 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cypress Landing have?
Some of Cypress Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cypress Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Cypress Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cypress Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Cypress Landing is pet friendly.
Does Cypress Landing offer parking?
Yes, Cypress Landing offers parking.
Does Cypress Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cypress Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cypress Landing have a pool?
Yes, Cypress Landing has a pool.
Does Cypress Landing have accessible units?
No, Cypress Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Cypress Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, Cypress Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
