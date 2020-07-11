Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court package receiving

Cypress Landing invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Cypress Landing provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Jacksonville, FL. Our spacious two and three bedroom homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.Conveniently located less than one mile west of Interstate 95, providing rapid access to Jacksonville's scenic downtown. The downtown area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options all within close minutes of your new home. Cypress Landing is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Jacksonville offers. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few miles of Cypress Landing. Call or visit our professional team at Cypress Landing for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!