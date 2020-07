Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance bike storage car wash area cc payments e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table trash valet yoga

Living here is a “Breeze” at Palm Bay Club Rental Community! This NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville. Once inside this luxurious community you will enjoy resort-style living at its finest! Our superior customer service along with our unmatched amenity package; which includes a Dog Pool, Dog Play Park & Pet Wash area. You will also enjoy our Health Club with a Group Movement Room, Tanning Bed, Kids Play Room and so much more! Our 2 beach entry pools and endless Entertainment spaces are sure to leave you breathless and wanting to see more!



Palm Bay Club provides a short trip home from a busy day a work with easy access to I-95, I-295, 9B and J. Turner Butler Boulevard. Our community is located near one of the most prestigious outdoor malls in all of Florida, the St. John's Town Center, 5-star dining, Northeast Florida's finest beaches, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and all of the excitement that St. Augustine has to offer!



Come to Palm Bay