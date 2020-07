Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system internet access lobby tennis court trash valet

Luxury and comfort seamlessly blend to offer premium residential living at Mirador & Stovall at River City. Our pet-friendly community offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans that are designed with you in mind. Located conveniently to offer easy access to everything from freeways and public transportation to shopping, dining, and more, our Jacksonville apartments have something for everyone. Our community amenities include a pool and spa, a clubhouse, tot lot, business center, ball courts, and a fitness center. In-home features include washers and dryers, air conditioning, ceiling fans, private patios, and oversized closets. Welcome home to Mirador & Stovall at River City.