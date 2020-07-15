All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Tapestry Westland Village

6505 Collins Rd · (904) 569-6369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0236 · Avail. now

$1,120

Studio · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0234 · Avail. now

$1,120

Studio · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0935 · Avail. now

$1,120

Studio · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 13+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0334 · Avail. now

$1,185

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 0825 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 0326 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 38+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1134 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 0734 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 1136 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

See 91+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0337 · Avail. now

$1,610

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Unit 0537 · Avail. now

$1,610

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Unit 0837 · Avail. now

$1,610

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tapestry Westland Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
car wash area
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville. Our beautifully designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes deliver upscale amenities and modern living spaces, offering you a personal retreat with easy access to Jacksonville’s beaches. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, eat-in islands with pendant lighting, wood designed flooring, and oversized closets are some of the many elegant offerings to enhance your everyday living.

Tapestry Westland Village is the highly sought-after community for men and women who have served or are serving in the US Armed Forces, as well as anyone seeking modern luxury in a relaxing community. Equipped with a saltwater pool and sun shelf, Resident Clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness studio and business center, gaming patio, billiards table, and grills with a dining terrace, you’ll immediately feel at home.

Call us to schedule a tour today; we look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-19 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $70 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
Parking Details: Private Garage: $150-175.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tapestry Westland Village have any available units?
Tapestry Westland Village has 166 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Tapestry Westland Village have?
Some of Tapestry Westland Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tapestry Westland Village currently offering any rent specials?
Tapestry Westland Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tapestry Westland Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Tapestry Westland Village is pet friendly.
Does Tapestry Westland Village offer parking?
Yes, Tapestry Westland Village offers parking.
Does Tapestry Westland Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tapestry Westland Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tapestry Westland Village have a pool?
Yes, Tapestry Westland Village has a pool.
Does Tapestry Westland Village have accessible units?
Yes, Tapestry Westland Village has accessible units.
Does Tapestry Westland Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tapestry Westland Village has units with dishwashers.
