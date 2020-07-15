Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access yoga cats allowed accessible garage parking car wash area

Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville. Our beautifully designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes deliver upscale amenities and modern living spaces, offering you a personal retreat with easy access to Jacksonville’s beaches. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, eat-in islands with pendant lighting, wood designed flooring, and oversized closets are some of the many elegant offerings to enhance your everyday living.



Tapestry Westland Village is the highly sought-after community for men and women who have served or are serving in the US Armed Forces, as well as anyone seeking modern luxury in a relaxing community. Equipped with a saltwater pool and sun shelf, Resident Clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness studio and business center, gaming patio, billiards table, and grills with a dining terrace, you’ll immediately feel at home.



Call us to schedule a tour today; we look forward to meeting you!