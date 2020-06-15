All apartments in Jacksonville
4383 ELLIPSE DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

4383 ELLIPSE DR

4383 Ellipse Drive · (904) 945-3188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4383 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2121 sqft

Amenities

This beautiful Townhome for rent. Features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, inviting open area features a great room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, great flow for entertaining. Has Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring. Located in a gated community just minutes from UNF, walk to St. Johns Town Center with great shopping, wonderful restaurants. Minutes to Mayo Clinic and the beaches. Please be my guest and check out this meticulously maintained town home. Club Amenities include fitness center and club pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4383 ELLIPSE DR have any available units?
4383 ELLIPSE DR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4383 ELLIPSE DR have?
Some of 4383 ELLIPSE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4383 ELLIPSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4383 ELLIPSE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4383 ELLIPSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4383 ELLIPSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4383 ELLIPSE DR offer parking?
No, 4383 ELLIPSE DR does not offer parking.
Does 4383 ELLIPSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4383 ELLIPSE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4383 ELLIPSE DR have a pool?
Yes, 4383 ELLIPSE DR has a pool.
Does 4383 ELLIPSE DR have accessible units?
No, 4383 ELLIPSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4383 ELLIPSE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4383 ELLIPSE DR has units with dishwashers.
