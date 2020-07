Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access playground

Avenue Royale offers luxury and a great location with our apartments for rent in Jacksonville, Florida. Our pet friendly community features a swimming pool and a heated spa. Avenue Royale is nestled amongst a single family home community situated off of the busy streets, providing the quiet comforting feel of home. Take a look at our gallery! We make life simpler with on-site maintenance, on-site management, and online payments. Feel at home in our beautifully renovated apartments. Apartments include a full size washer and dryer, to make life even more convenient. Enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment at The Avenues Mall less than a mile away. If that's not enough, enjoy even more at the St. Johns Town Center less than five miles away.