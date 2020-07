Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub extra storage granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court trash valet basketball court dog park hot tub playground

Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities. Our distinctive design and stylish Mediterranean Riviera decor are sure to beckon you home!



Hacienda Club is conveniently located just minutes away from St. John’s Town Center, offering a plethora of entertainment options, world-class dining and shopping. You can’t beat the year-round adventures in Jacksonville with 120 miles of Atlantic Ocean beaches, recreation centers, and the legendary TPC Sawgrass Golf & Country Club. Our residents enjoy easy access to both I-95 and I-295 for ease of travel to work, school and beaches.



Hacienda Club’s ideal location isn’t its only allure. Consider living in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes, which boast architectural integrity, lavish features and distinctive designs. Our apartment homes inc