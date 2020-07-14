All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Landings at Lake Gray

Open Now until 6pm
6500 Lake Gray Blvd · (904) 441-8139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0513 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 0104 · Avail. now

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0124 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Unit 1120 · Avail. now

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1107 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 1018 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landings at Lake Gray.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL. We offer unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with all the upscale features you’ve been searching for – designer cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Landings at Lake Gray features some of the area’s best amenities including a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, dog park, outdoor entertaining spaces and beautiful lake views.

Our unbeatable location delivers it all for working professionals and families alike – a relaxed oasis just a short drive to endless shopping, dining and entertainment options, with convenient access to downtown, local beaches and the Jacksonville International Airport. Start the journey to exceptional living at Landings at Lake Gray!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month, Trash: $14/month, Pest control: $3/month, Package Receiving: $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Balcony storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Landings at Lake Gray have any available units?
Landings at Lake Gray has 6 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Landings at Lake Gray have?
Some of Landings at Lake Gray's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landings at Lake Gray currently offering any rent specials?
Landings at Lake Gray is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landings at Lake Gray pet-friendly?
Yes, Landings at Lake Gray is pet friendly.
Does Landings at Lake Gray offer parking?
Yes, Landings at Lake Gray offers parking.
Does Landings at Lake Gray have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landings at Lake Gray offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landings at Lake Gray have a pool?
Yes, Landings at Lake Gray has a pool.
Does Landings at Lake Gray have accessible units?
No, Landings at Lake Gray does not have accessible units.
Does Landings at Lake Gray have units with dishwashers?
No, Landings at Lake Gray does not have units with dishwashers.

