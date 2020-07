Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park fire pit gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet business center conference room pool table

Treat yourself to a new level of resort-style living at Florida Club at Deerwood, ideally located on Gate Parkway West. Thoughtfully crafted with a classic aesthetic and modern design, these Jacksonville apartment homes feature custom accents and chic finishes. If you're looking for luxurious pet-friendly apartments for rent in Jacksonville, Florida, this peaceful and serene setting offers the features and amenities you need to live the life you want.