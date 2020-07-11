Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly accessible gym on-site laundry car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments lobby online portal package receiving playground

The Commons Apartments offers the ideal combination of spacious living, luxurious amenities and location putting you near everything that makes Jacksonville, FL, such a great place to live. With 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments to choose from, you can find the perfect fit for your lifestyle and your budget. Please explore our site to learn more about what makes our community so special!



Minutes from Everything!

The Commons Apartments is conveniently located off of Atlantic Boulevard near the most vibrant and exciting areas in the city. Regency Square Mall is just half a block away. Residents also enjoy easy access to 9A, which means you are only minutes away from the Heart of Jacksonville, the Mayport Naval Base and the beach!



Reserve your Apartment Today

There is no better time to reserve your place at The Commons than now! Please contact us to schedule a tour of our community and to begin the application process. And remember we are a pet friendly community. So please feel free to bring along your furry companion!