The Commons Apartments
The Commons Apartments

1721 Anniston Rd · (904) 531-0564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1721 Anniston Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
The Commons Apartments offers the ideal combination of spacious living, luxurious amenities and location putting you near everything that makes Jacksonville, FL, such a great place to live. With 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments to choose from, you can find the perfect fit for your lifestyle and your budget. Please explore our site to learn more about what makes our community so special!\n\nMinutes from Everything!\nThe Commons Apartments is conveniently located off of Atlantic Boulevard near the most vibrant and exciting areas in the city. Regency Square Mall is just half a block away. Residents also enjoy easy access to 9A, which means you are only minutes away from the Heart of Jacksonville, the Mayport Naval Base and the beach!\n\nReserve your Apartment Today\nThere is no better time to reserve your place at The Commons than now! Please contact us to schedule a tour of our community and to begin the application process. And remember we are a pet friendly community. So please feel free to bring along your furry companion!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 refundable per applicant
Deposit: $300 on approved credit or 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $59 utility fee for 1 bedroom, $60 for 2 bedroom
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 35 lbs. weight limit
Parking Details: Parking bays are available for $35 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Commons Apartments have any available units?
The Commons Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Commons Apartments have?
Some of The Commons Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Commons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Commons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Commons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Commons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Commons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Commons Apartments offers parking.
Does The Commons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Commons Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Commons Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Commons Apartments has a pool.
Does The Commons Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Commons Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Commons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Commons Apartments has units with dishwashers.
