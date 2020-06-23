Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3801 Crown Point 2013.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3801 Crown Point 2013
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3801 Crown Point 2013
3801 Crown Point Rd 2013
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3801 Crown Point Rd 2013, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Arrowhead
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2 POOLS, 2 TENNIS COURTS, across from elementary school
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3801 Crown Point 2013 have any available units?
3801 Crown Point 2013 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3801 Crown Point 2013 have?
Some of 3801 Crown Point 2013's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3801 Crown Point 2013 currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Crown Point 2013 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Crown Point 2013 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Crown Point 2013 is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Crown Point 2013 offer parking?
No, 3801 Crown Point 2013 does not offer parking.
Does 3801 Crown Point 2013 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Crown Point 2013 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Crown Point 2013 have a pool?
Yes, 3801 Crown Point 2013 has a pool.
Does 3801 Crown Point 2013 have accessible units?
No, 3801 Crown Point 2013 does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Crown Point 2013 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Crown Point 2013 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia