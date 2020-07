Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet ice maker oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool table

Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua!

Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft. soaring ceilings, baths in every home and oversized screened patios. Grill and chill in our covered outdoor patio space complete with a fireside lounge and gorgeous beach entry pool! Alaqua provides a short trip home from a busy day a work with easy access to I-95, I-295, 9B and J. Turner Butler. This beautiful quaint community is located near one of the most prestigious outdoor malls in all of Florida, the St. John's Town Center, five-star dining, Northeast Florida's finest beaches, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and all of the excitement that St. Augustine has to offer!



You are the only thing that is missing here at Alaqua!



For more information please stop by for a tour or call. We look forward to meeting you soon!