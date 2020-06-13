154 Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL

Finding an Apartment

Single-family and multi-family homes flood the resident market in OakLeaf Plantation, but thankfully, finding rental properties in the area is easy. There are apartment rental options for those residences who want the amenities without the long-term commitment.

Two-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments in OakLeaf Plantation allow a diverse group of residence both young and old to experience the OakLeaf Plantation way of life. Millstone Village Apartments is a mid-rise apartment homes with a pool and water park. Fieldstone Village is located within in a short walk or bike ride from shops and restaurants. No apartment-dweller can exist without a Target, and the national chain is situated minutes away from these rental properties. Both apartment complexes offer month-to-month, six-month and year leases and included large tubs, gourmet kitchens, and a full-size washer and dryers. That's a luxury item any apartment resident cannot live without.

Palmetto at OakLeaf offer townhouses for rent in a resort-like setting with unique amenities. You will have access to the sports complex, pools, walking paths, and golf courses. Nature is calling!