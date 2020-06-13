Apartment List
/
FL
/
oakleaf plantation
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL

📍

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #723
785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1509 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready Now- The Preserve of Oakleaf - Tired of mowing your lawn but need the space of a house? Well, look no further! Here at The Preserve, you can have all of that and more! This second level condo is a spacious open floor plan with the living,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1005
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1037 sqft
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1005 Available 06/25/20 Ground Level 2/2 Condo in Jennings Point - This condo offers a nice sized living/dining room combo, a fully equipped kitchen, inside laundry hook ups.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3620 Creswick Cir Unit B
3620 Creswick Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1618 sqft
3620 Creswick Circle B - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831302)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3433 Bristol Bridge Road
3433 Bristol Bridge Road, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1460 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2988 Plum Orchard Drive
2988 Plum Orchard Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1720 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,720 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
530 DEERCROFT
530 Deercroft Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2520 sqft
This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with an office/playroom. Weather permitting you can rid your electric bill and just pay a small monthly connection fee with the Solar Panel. It also includes a water softener and 8.50 (no batteries required).

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
824 SONGBIRD DR
824 Songbird Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2194 sqft
You will have plenty of room in this 4 bedroom 3 bath Oakleaf home! Home features vibrant paint throughout and upgrades galore! Huge, open kitchen offers a ton of counter space and storage! Formal dining area offers plenty of space for entertaining

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
451 Summit Drive
451 Summit Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1773 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4089 Arbor Mill Cir
4089 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2358 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3750 SILVER BLUFF BLVD
3750 Silver Bluff Boulevard, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1783 sqft
Charming townhome with an abundance of space. Perfect floor plan for easy entertaining. 3/2 plus an office. Balcony to enjoy your morning coffee.One car garage, washer/dryer as is. Master features a large walk-in closet and a large vanity.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
323 Pecan Grove Dr
323 Pecan Grove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1512 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4018 ARBOR MILL CIR
4018 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4018 ARBOR MILL CIR in Oakleaf Plantation. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eagle Landing
1 Unit Available
4678 KARSTEN CREEK DR
4678 Karsten Creek Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3174 sqft
Total charm and quality in this like new home in the heart of Eagle Landing. Property features upgrades galore including gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
530 DEERCROFT LN
530 Deercroft Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2520 sqft
This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with an office/playroom. Weather permitting you can rid your electric bill and just pay a small monthly connection fee with the Solar Panel. It also includes a water softener and 8.50 (no batteries required).

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
785-1 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
Wonderful 3BR/2BA Ground Floor Condo in Desireable Oakleaf Community!! Split Bedroom Plan. Screened Patio Overlooking Beautiful Park. Large 42' Kitchen Cabinets with lots of Counter Space. Large Living and Dining Area with Tile Floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3591 OLD VILLAGE DR
3591 Old Village Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2679 sqft
Fantastic location within walking distance of all grade level schools. Enjoy all of Oakleaf Plantation amenities with this four bedroom, three bath home. Formal living and dining, family room, granite counters in kitchen and baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
441 SUNSTONE CT
441 Sunstone Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
WHAT A VIEW THIS UNIT OFFERS FROM THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN RIGHT OUT TO THE SCREENED PATIO ALL YOU SEE IS THE BEAUTIFUL LAKE AND WALKING TRAILS, MINUTES FROM CLUB HOUSE WITH ALL AMENITIES,2/3(third room has no closet) BEDROOMS UP OFFERS A MASTER SUITE W/

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
355 Saint James Way
355 Saint James Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2358 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH. This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty is located in the all new Arbor Mill at Oakleaf Plantation community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3640 CRESWICK CIR
3640 Creswick Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1648 sqft
Town Home with One-Car Garage and Private Backyard that Backs Up to Nature Preserve. Open Floor Plan with Large Kitchen. Tiled Flooring in Entry Hall, Kitchen and Family Room. The Security System can be Monitored by Tenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
350 Vineyard Lane
350 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1416 sqft
--Available in July!-- Currently occupied! This Charming 3 Bed 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3902 Arbor Mill Cir
3902 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1712 sqft
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST!! This Lennar Homes that features Halle floor plan, 3 Bed, 2 Bath and 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
463 SHERWOOD OAKS DR
463 Sherwood Oaks Dr, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1788 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in quiet neighborhood. Built in 2006. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Back yard has a great pond and sits in the corner. Granite countertops. Plenty of space and Close to shopping . No pets allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
372 Vineyard Lane
372 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
1725 sqft
Available 06/15. A covered front porch gives this charming 2-story home nice curb appeal! Ceramic tile flooring accents all of the living areas and baths.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
349 TURTLE DOVE DR
349 Turtle Dove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1709 sqft
Immaculate 3/2 in desirable neighborhood of Olde Sutton Oaks, beautiful views of the pond from screened in porch!3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, laundry room, large living room / formal dining room, eat in kitchen area.
City GuideOakleaf Plantation
I’ve been to Jacksonville / There we were looking out some country window / And although we had our problems, we were fine." (- Brandon Flowers, "Jacksonville")

Everything seems fine in OakLeaf Plantation, a small community just 20 miles outside of Jacksonville, Florida. The 6,400-acre master-planned community was created to provide the residences with all the amenities of modern living. Homes, shops, restaurants, schools, golf courses are all within a comfy five-mile radius. Because, let's face it, that's all you really need, right?

Finding an Apartment

Single-family and multi-family homes flood the resident market in OakLeaf Plantation, but thankfully, finding rental properties in the area is easy. There are apartment rental options for those residences who want the amenities without the long-term commitment.

Two-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments in OakLeaf Plantation allow a diverse group of residence both young and old to experience the OakLeaf Plantation way of life. Millstone Village Apartments is a mid-rise apartment homes with a pool and water park. Fieldstone Village is located within in a short walk or bike ride from shops and restaurants. No apartment-dweller can exist without a Target, and the national chain is situated minutes away from these rental properties. Both apartment complexes offer month-to-month, six-month and year leases and included large tubs, gourmet kitchens, and a full-size washer and dryers. That's a luxury item any apartment resident cannot live without.

Palmetto at OakLeaf offer townhouses for rent in a resort-like setting with unique amenities. You will have access to the sports complex, pools, walking paths, and golf courses. Nature is calling!

OakLeaf Plantation Neighborhoods

OakLeaf Village: The oldest phase in OakLeaf Plantation, this neighborhood offers a clubhouse and patio for its residence to rent for parties and special events.

Plantation Oaks: Includes a banquet hall and an immaculate lawn, which are ideal locations for a weddings. 

Forest Hammock One of the newest neighborhoods in OakLeaf Plantation, Forest Hammock includes three playgrounds, soccer fields, a volleyball court, tennis court, and pool. Perfect for training for triathalons or aspiring Olympians.

Eagle Landing: Adjacent to the Jennings State Forest, this area includes an 18-hole championship, Clyde Johnston-designed golf course, clubhouse, and the amazing swim park. Still on the lookout for eagles, however.

What’s life like in OakLeaf

Seniors and married couples aren't the only ones who live in Florida. In fact, 45 percent of the OakLeaf residents are single, and the city's median age is 30. 

You can expect over 200 sunny days each year. The average high temperature is 90 degrees F, which makes it perfect outdoor activity weather. Really, the only reason to moved to Florida is for the golf and the weather. And there's both are wonderful here near OakLeaf.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oakleaf Plantation?
The average rent price for Oakleaf Plantation rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,610.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oakleaf Plantation?
Some of the colleges located in the Oakleaf Plantation area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and University of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oakleaf Plantation?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oakleaf Plantation from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, and Orange Park.

