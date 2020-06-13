154 Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL📍
Everything seems fine in OakLeaf Plantation, a small community just 20 miles outside of Jacksonville, Florida. The 6,400-acre master-planned community was created to provide the residences with all the amenities of modern living. Homes, shops, restaurants, schools, golf courses are all within a comfy five-mile radius. Because, let's face it, that's all you really need, right?
Single-family and multi-family homes flood the resident market in OakLeaf Plantation, but thankfully, finding rental properties in the area is easy. There are apartment rental options for those residences who want the amenities without the long-term commitment.
Two-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments in OakLeaf Plantation allow a diverse group of residence both young and old to experience the OakLeaf Plantation way of life. Millstone Village Apartments is a mid-rise apartment homes with a pool and water park. Fieldstone Village is located within in a short walk or bike ride from shops and restaurants. No apartment-dweller can exist without a Target, and the national chain is situated minutes away from these rental properties. Both apartment complexes offer month-to-month, six-month and year leases and included large tubs, gourmet kitchens, and a full-size washer and dryers. That's a luxury item any apartment resident cannot live without.
Palmetto at OakLeaf offer townhouses for rent in a resort-like setting with unique amenities. You will have access to the sports complex, pools, walking paths, and golf courses. Nature is calling!
OakLeaf Village: The oldest phase in OakLeaf Plantation, this neighborhood offers a clubhouse and patio for its residence to rent for parties and special events.
Plantation Oaks: Includes a banquet hall and an immaculate lawn, which are ideal locations for a weddings.
Forest Hammock One of the newest neighborhoods in OakLeaf Plantation, Forest Hammock includes three playgrounds, soccer fields, a volleyball court, tennis court, and pool. Perfect for training for triathalons or aspiring Olympians.
Eagle Landing: Adjacent to the Jennings State Forest, this area includes an 18-hole championship, Clyde Johnston-designed golf course, clubhouse, and the amazing swim park. Still on the lookout for eagles, however.
Seniors and married couples aren't the only ones who live in Florida. In fact, 45 percent of the OakLeaf residents are single, and the city's median age is 30.
You can expect over 200 sunny days each year. The average high temperature is 90 degrees F, which makes it perfect outdoor activity weather. Really, the only reason to moved to Florida is for the golf and the weather. And there's both are wonderful here near OakLeaf.