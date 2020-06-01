Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
3510 TWISTED TREE LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3510 TWISTED TREE LN
3510 Twisted Tree Ln
Jacksonville
Secret Cove
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
3510 Twisted Tree Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. Both bedrooms are upstairs with there own bathroom, New paint and carpet inside with wood floors down stairs. Screen in porch.See Private remarks!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3510 TWISTED TREE LN have any available units?
3510 TWISTED TREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3510 TWISTED TREE LN have?
Some of 3510 TWISTED TREE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 3510 TWISTED TREE LN currently offering any rent specials?
3510 TWISTED TREE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 TWISTED TREE LN pet-friendly?
No, 3510 TWISTED TREE LN is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3510 TWISTED TREE LN offer parking?
No, 3510 TWISTED TREE LN does not offer parking.
Does 3510 TWISTED TREE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 TWISTED TREE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 TWISTED TREE LN have a pool?
Yes, 3510 TWISTED TREE LN has a pool.
Does 3510 TWISTED TREE LN have accessible units?
No, 3510 TWISTED TREE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 TWISTED TREE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 TWISTED TREE LN has units with dishwashers.
