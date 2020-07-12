/
234 Apartments for rent in Secret Cove, Jacksonville, FL
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1411 sqft
Located off Gate Parkway West with easy access to I-95 and restaurants. Apartment community features include pool table and clubhouse for recreation. Fireplace and air conditioning in every unit for comfort and relaxation.
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1375 sqft
Resort-style living near St. Vincent's Hospital and St. Johns Town Center. Gourmet kitchens, wood-inspired plank flooring, and large, open floor plans. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, playground, basketball court, fire pit, and BBQ/grill. Gym, media room, clubhouse, and concierge.
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1107 sqft
Just a few minutes from St. Johns Town Center. Each apartment features upgraded light fixtures, large closets, USB outlets and hardwood-style flooring. On-site fitness center and saltwater swimming pool provided.
3967 Hillstead Lane
3967 Hillstead Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2408 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath Available soon! - Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath home comes fully equipped with washer/dryer, and all kitchen appliances. Centrally located on a quiet street with easy access to dining and shopping.
4225 Crownwood Dr
4225 Crownwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1704 sqft
4225 Crownwood Dr Available 08/01/20 4225 Crownwood Dr - Available August 1, 2020. Nice end unit in desirable Ironwood community. 3BR/2.5BA, screened patio, large living room/dining area. Corian counters in kitchen and breakfast nook.
4173 Crownwood Drive
4173 Crownwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1728 sqft
Ironwood - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car attached garage located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Ironwood.
4214 Metron Drive
4214 Metron Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1858 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5 Spacious Grand Owner's Suite in Midtowne! **1/2 off Second Month's Rent with Immediate Move In** - **1/2 off Second Month's Rent with Immediate Move In** Xavier plan in Midtowne.
8550 Touchton Road Unit 135
8550 Touchton Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8550 Touchton Rd. #135, Jacksonville, FL 32216 - Bright and Clean! Fully Furnished! This 2 story, move-in ready home has been professionally upgraded with granite counter-tops, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings with crown molding.
4480 Deerwood Lakes Parkway #325
4480 Deerwood Lake Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom condo in Deerwood Place! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020** Luxury Condominium in Deerwood Place. Located in the heart of Southside's Tinseltown area.
8550 Touchton road #828
8550 Touchton Rd 828, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1435 sqft
Montreux Deerwood Condominium Rentals - Lakefront 3/2 with loft - Montreux Deerwood Condominium Rentals - Lakefront 3/2 with loft- Desirable lakefront condo w/loft .
3914 Lionheart Drive
3914 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Ironwood - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with an attached 2 car garage in the gated Ironwood community.
3896 LIONHEART DR
3896 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1720 sqft
Marvelous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath lakefront townhome with an attached 2 car garage and every possible upgrade! Kitchen with 42' cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances include range, microwave, & dishwasher. Water softener system in garage.
8200 HIGHGATE DR
8200 Highgate Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2523 sqft
This beautiful, barely lived in, brick accented home features vaulted ceilings, gorgeous tile floors, screened lanai overlooking quiet preserve, spacious kitchen w/upgraded 42' maple cabinets, black appliances & corian counters.
4100 ROSECLIFF LN
4100 Rosecliff Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1704 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath Two Story End unit Townhouse Inside Gated Community This one is sure to please. Shows great and is immaculate. Newer Carpet and paint. Neat and Clean. Huge Family Room with Adjoing formal dining Room.
8428 THORNBUSH CT
8428 Thornbush Ct, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Drayton Park. This home features a living room, dining area and fully equipped kitchen and powder room on the first floor.
4004 LIONHEART DR
4004 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1723 sqft
Wonderful gated community located close to JTB, Southside and St Johns Town Center shopping! This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has an attached 2 car garage. Slider glass doors open to a screened in patio.
8252 HEDGEWOOD DR
8252 Hedgewood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,437
2884 sqft
3 CAR GARAGE. LAKEFRONT. RENT INCLUDED HOA FEE.. PLANTATION SHUTTERS INSTALLED. ALL WINDOWS AND SLIDING DOORS 24X24 PORCELAIN TILED THROUGH OUT FLOOR AND BASE BOARD, PORCH INSTALLED PORCELAIN TILED FRONT AND REAR
4222 HIGHWOOD DR
4222 Highwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1728 sqft
Spacious and beautiful Pulte Town home 3BD / 2.5 BA with 1 car garage in popular gated IRONWOOD Community, move-in ready and well cared for.
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,102
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1175 sqft
Located in the heart of Jacksonville, these luxurious apartments feature a resort-style pool, guest parking, clubhouse and a business center. There are walk-in closets, granite counters, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly.
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,193
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1149 sqft
New luxury apartment community with car wash area, pet spa, dog park, pool, fitness classes and outdoor kitchen areas. Residences have French door refrigerators, wood-style flooring, glass-top ranges, washer and dryer. Car-charging stations and hammocks.
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,210
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1129 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1390 sqft
Elegant units with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Community welcomes dogs and cats. Pool, volleyball court, basketball court, clubhouse, and game room available.
