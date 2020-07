Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit internet access

Welcome to The Hawthorne, a gorgeous and charming residential community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, Florida! If you've been looking for a distinguished and well-appointed place to call home, you won't want to miss out on the apartments we have available. Built with optimal comfort and style in mind, each home features an open layout, spacious interiors and a wide range of top-tier amenities and conveniences to help make everyday life a little simpler. Premium materials and finishes are found throughout, including granite countertops, faux wood blinds and designer wood flooring. In-home laundry machines and a designer kitchen make meal times and laundry days a breeze, but that's just the start of what The Hawthorne offers! The lush and beautiful grounds here are also filled with comforts and amenities to help you relax and have fun. From a state-of-the-art fitness center and sparkling swimming pool to an outdoor kitchen, resident clubhouse, and ...